The provincial New Democratic Party wants Premier Brad Wall to stop receiving a "top-up" from the Saskatchewan Party.

This weekend, British Columbia Premier Christy Clark told media she had stopped receiving a $50,000 stipend from her political party. The money came on top of her yearly salary from the province, and was meant as a payment for work on behalf of the party.

Now, Opposition house leader Warren McCall wants Wall to follow suit.

"This is a bad idea at the best of times," he said. "When Brad Wall's out there asking people about roll-backs and people losing their jobs, how he could stand by the bonus the Sask. Party pays him is unconscionable."

Wall currently receives $166,140 from the provincial government, including a base salary of $96,180 and reimbursement of additional expenses of $69,950. The NDP said Wall's wage is increased by a $37,000 stipend from the Saskatchewan Party.

McCall believes the payment sends a bad message to voters. He said the stipend is potentially a way for major donors to infiltrate the political process.

"He is paid a very decent wage by the people of Saskatchewan," he said. "And that that, somehow, is not enough, looks bad."

The office of the premier said it would respond today.

In the future, B.C.'s premier said she will ask her party to reimburse her for any individual expenses related to partisan work. McCall said that sounds fair.