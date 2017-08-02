Former Toronto Raptor and fan favourite Jerome 'Junk Yard Dog' Williams was at Whitecap Dakota First Nation Tuesday to teach youth a thing or two about basketball skills and teamwork.

Jerome ‘Junk Yard Dog’ Williams leads a basketball clinic at Charles Red Hawk Elementary School. (CBC)

Williams visited Charles Red Hawk Elementary School to lead a junior NBA clinic, as part of a nationwide project called Courts Across Canada sponsored by BMO and NBA. Its aim is to strengthen communities through basketball.

Williams, who retired from the NBA in 2005, gets his nickname for his doggedness and determination on the courts.