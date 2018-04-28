Day of Mourning honours 27 Saskatchewan workers who died last year

Industry leaders and community members gathered in communities across the province Saturday for the National Day of Mourning.

In 2017, 27 people died in Saskatoon because of their work. The events recognized and honoured those people by reading out their name and lighting a candle in their honour.

At the Saskatoon ceremony, wreaths were laid by the Saskatoon and District Labour Council cairn outside City Hall.

Cece Baptiste with United Way spoke at the Saskatoon ceremony. She said events like this are important because the raise awareness about the issue of injury in the workplace.

"People shouldn't go to work and not be able to come home, or come home injured," she said. "That's not why we go to work; we go to work to take care of our families."

Speakers at the event noted that several of the victims of the Humboldt Broncos were on the job when they died in the collision.

The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour laid green and yellow flowers in special recognition of those workers.

Eight events took place across the province, in Saskatoon, Regina, Estevan, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Weyburn, and Yorkton.