From pipe ceremonies to a walk for reconciliation, National Aboriginal Day events are being held across Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Here's a selection of the day's events.
Saskatoon: Rock Your Roots Ceremony and Walk for Reconciliation
Victoria Park
17 Street W. and Spadina Crescent W.
7:30 a.m. Pipe Ceremony
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities and entertainment
10 a.m. Walk for Reconciliation
Saskatoon: University of Saskatchewan event
Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre
8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Coffee and bannock will be served.
Speakers will include elder Louise Halfe, Treaty Commissioner Harry Lafond, SUNTEP co-ordinator Sheila Pocha and U of S President Peter Stoicheff.
Saskatoon: Wanuskewin Heritage Park celebrations
Wanuskewin Heritage Park
RR # 4, Penner Road
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities include double ball games, pow wow dancers, medicine walk, tipi village activities and traditional foods.
Regina: National Aboriginal Day celebration
Victoria Park
Victoria Avenue
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Program includes pow wow dancers, jiggers, hip hop artist, speakers.
Wakaw: National Aboriginal Day program
Batoche National Historic Site
Highway 225, Batoche
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entertainment
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Site open
Activities include live music, dancing, jigging, cultural demonstrations, bannock tasting.
Yorkton: National Aboriginal Day program
City Centre Park
Broadway Street W.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ceremonies, dancers, free barbecue, bannock baking contest
3 p.m. Talent show
Nipawin: National Aboriginal Day program
Nipawin Oasis Community Centre Co-Operative
504 Railway Avenue
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Program of events
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Family dance