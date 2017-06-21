From pipe ceremonies to a walk for reconciliation, National Aboriginal Day events are being held across Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Here's a selection of the day's events.

Victoria Park

17 Street W. and Spadina Crescent W.

7:30 a.m. Pipe Ceremony

7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities and entertainment

10 a.m. Walk for Reconciliation

Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre

8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Coffee and bannock will be served.

Speakers will include elder Louise Halfe, Treaty Commissioner Harry Lafond, SUNTEP co-ordinator Sheila Pocha and U of S President Peter Stoicheff.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park

RR # 4, Penner Road

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include double ball games, pow wow dancers, medicine walk, tipi village activities and traditional foods.

Victoria Park

Victoria Avenue

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Program includes pow wow dancers, jiggers, hip hop artist, speakers.

Batoche National Historic Site

Highway 225, Batoche

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entertainment

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Site open

Activities include live music, dancing, jigging, cultural demonstrations, bannock tasting.

City Centre Park

Broadway Street W.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ceremonies, dancers, free barbecue, bannock baking contest

3 p.m. Talent show

Nipawin Oasis Community Centre Co-Operative

504 Railway Avenue

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Program of events

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Family dance