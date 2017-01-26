A Saskatoon father says a 10-year prison sentence for the man who killed his son doesn't give him any peace or closure.

Glenn Boulet lost his son, Dustin, to a stabbing in the parking lot of a Saskatoon bar in March 2014.

"They call it manslaughter; it was murder. The court system and the justice system have failed this community and my son and my family once again," Boulet said.

The Court of Queen's Bench erupted after Nathan Joseph, 27, pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter on what would have been the first day of his trial. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Boulet's father and one of Joseph's family members were ejected from court shortly after the plea was entered. Both were swearing loudly. After a short break, Boulet's father was allowed back in the room.

Boulet's death occurred outside of this bar in Saskatoon. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC)

The case has been filled with emotion from the start.

Boulet was celebrating his 29th birthday at Bridges Ale House and Eatery when he was stabbed in the parking lot. Family members told CBC Boulet was defending his friend at the time.

Boulet's father feels pain and helplessness because of his son's death, he told court in his victim impact statement.

"I could not protect him that night," he said.

"We have no life."

Joseph received a 10-year sentence for the killing after a joint sentencing submission by the prosecutor and defence. Due to time already served on remand, he will serve a remaining sentence of five years and eight months.

He won't be eligible for parole for five years.