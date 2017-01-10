On the two-year anniversary of the day Nadine Machiskinic fell to her death down a hotel laundry chute, her aunt plans to focus on the memory of the young woman's life.

But questions around the circumstances of her death, and the investigation that deemed it accidental, remain a source of frustration for her family members.

Machiskinic, a 29-year-old mother of four, died when she fell down a laundry chute at the Delta Hotel in Regina on Jan. 10, 2015.

A vigil is being held tonight to honour Machiskinic on the anniversary of her death. Delores Stevenson said she wanted to honour her niece's memory, keep her story alive and bring awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women.

"It's definitely left a gap in our family," she told CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

"She was a mother; she had children; she had a life; she was loved and she will be missed."

Machiskinic was raised by Stevenson's mother, so their relationship was more like that of sisters. Stevenson is now raising Machiskinic's youngest daughter and her mother is raising Machiskinic's older children.

She said the children are still grieving. Although the family had initially tried to shelter them from news stories, it is more difficult now that some of them are in their teens. "They have been through grief counselling but I think just on their own time, they'll come to ask questions about the investigation and about the circumstances around Nadine's death," said Stevenson.

A family's search for answers

In May 2016, Chief Coroner Kent Stewart issued his report concluding Machiskinic's death was accidental. But certain details surrounding the death and the investigation have come into question.

In June last year, Stewart announced that an inquest would be held, after forensic pathologist Dr. John Butt raised concerns about Saskatchewan's death investigation system.

Stevenson said the family's search for answers has been challenging.

"It's been very frustrating that my family is not getting the answers that we need or the closure that we need, and to continually have to put this story in the media's attention so someone can address it," she said.

She hopes the coroner's inquest will help provide her family with the answers they are looking for.