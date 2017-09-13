A Saskatoon man convicted of murdering his wife has had his appeal adjourned for a second time.

David Woods was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2014 in the death of his wife Dorothy Woods.

He has gone through several lawyers since then, and an appeal originally scheduled for earlier this summer was adjourned until yesterday so his new lawyer could prepare.

The Court of Appeal in Regina granted Woods an amendment to his appeal and both sides will now have more time to prepare their arguments.

Her body was discovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake in January 2012. She had been bludgeoned and strangled and then wrapped in a plastic tarp. She had gone missing that November.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. Later that month, Woods filed his appeal papers with the Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal.