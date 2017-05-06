It starts with a gruesome murder but what happens next is a matter of choice.

A new video game developed by Saskatoon company Foolish Mortals is a murder mystery that puts the detective work in the hands of the player.

Lead developer Michael Long said Murder Most Misfortunate (MMM) is a "visual novel" with similarities to the game Clue but with more personality.

Solving the murder

"Throughout the game you make these choices about what you are going to do," said Long.

Michael Long was the lead developer of Murder Most Misfortunate. (Foolish Mortals)

"You can explore around a bit, and then at the end you have to figure out, well, who committed the murder."

He said the company is made up of a small number of computer science graduates and students.

Long's passion for gaming came from watching his older brothers play when he was growing up.

"I, of course, wanted to be just like them and I saw these fantastic games and cool stories going on so I decided that's fun, I want to do that," said Long.

Saskatoon video game company Foolish Mortals has developed a murder mystery that gives the player the freedom to decide the course of the game. (Foolish Mortals)

Company working on next project

The game was released on May 1 and costs about $5.

Long said it was hard to predict how well MMM would sell, making it difficult to know how much the company will have to invest in its next project.

"Most of us are doing this part time so it'll partially depend on how well it does, but I think we'll continue making games regardless of how well it sells, at least part-time," he said.