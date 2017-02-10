The Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan now has more people available to do workshops around the province as it launches a project that aims to bring communities together.

The #WelcomeHome150 — Creating Welcoming and Inclusive Communities project features a number of events throughout the year.

This week, a four-day intercultural facilitator-training session took place in Saskatoon. Nearly 30 people of various educational and cultural backgrounds took part in training that will enable them to lead workshops going forward.

The Multicultural Council's Rhonda Rosenberg said it's important to learn from everyone's experiences.

"When we have more diverse perspectives around any kind of planning or decision-making table, we're able to have greater innovation, greater creativity and, in the end, better decision making, and find better solutions."

According to the council's website, the project is focused on generating a deeper understanding of Canada's history, while setting a foundation for a positive future through shared experiences between diverse populations and cultures.

It has been funded through the federal government's Canada 150 Fund.

The project will continue through 2017, featuring one-day workshops and the release of a Welcoming and Inclusive Communities Tool Kit.