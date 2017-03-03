Some quick thinking by RCMP saved the life of a man on a northern Saskatchewan First Nation earlier this week.

Two police officers managed to save a man who ran back into a burning building, and was trapped by the flames.

On Wednesday evening, police arrived at the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, located 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

While they were originally called to the home to investigate an assault, they found that the house was on fire.

Officers ran inside and brought a woman out of the house. They then went back inside and helped a man out of the house.

However, while they were searching the home's basement, the man went back inside the burning building. By that time, the home was completely engulfed in flames, and officers couldn't get back inside.

Eventually, one of the officers boosted the other one up to the main floor bedroom window. They were able to pull the man to safety.

Both of the people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two officers suffered from some minor smoke inhalation.

Both the original assault call and the fire are still under investigation.