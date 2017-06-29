A monument made of flowers and plants celebrating the RCMP will find a permanent home in Regina.

The structure is one of 13 works of art created to celebrate the provinces and territories for the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation.

"This art work is an ideal representation for Saskatchewan and a creative way to celebrate an important milestone in our country's history," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission, Christine Tell, said in a news release.

"The symbolic nature of the art illustrates the important role the RCMP has played in the growth and history of Canada and our province."

The Mountie on horseback is meant to represent RCMP Depot Division, the national training centre established in 1885. It is decorated with more than 13,000 plants and flowers and its lance is is nearly six metres tall.

Other structures include a wild rose for Alberta and a polar bear for Manitoba.

The monument is part of a larger exhibition that will open July 1 at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que.

The structure's permanent site has yet to be determined.