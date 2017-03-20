The Saskatchewan Roughriders have opened their doors to give the public its first view of Riderville's futuristic new home.
The CFL team gave members of the media a tour of its $278-million new digs on the weekend.
From green-lit helmet boxes to a barber shop, the new facility aims to give the Roughriders a first-class facility that stacks up against the big schools and colleges where many of the players honed their skills.
Jeremy O'Day, the assistant vice-president for the team, helped design the self-described "opulent" home for the players.
According to the Roughriders' website, O'Day visited pro and college football programs across North America to pick and choose ideas for the Saskatchewan stadium.
Features of the new stadium include a a 2,200 square-foot auditorium with 120 theatre-style seats. They face two projectors and a front wall that's also a whiteboard.
The building also has three hydrotherapy pools, a 4,450-square-foot locker room, indoor turf, doctors' offices, an X-ray room and a barber shop for players to cut each others' hair. The training facility spans 5,400 square feet.
Riders of the past also live on at the stadium, looking down from the walls of separate meeting rooms for offence, defence and other positional groups.
The Riders play their first regular season game in the new venue on July 1.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.