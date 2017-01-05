Workers are getting ready to reopen the Colonsay potash mine in Saskatchewan later this month.

In July, 330 workers were temporarily laid off when the Mosaic Company temporarily shut down production at the mine, located about 65 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

At the time, the company said it was forced to close due to low potash demand and weak prices.

Mosaic said its lower-cost Esterhazy and Belle Plaine mines, combined with current inventory, would allow it to meet its short-term potash supply needs.

All workers were brought back to the mine in early December to prepare it for startup.

It's expected the mine will return to production in mid-January.