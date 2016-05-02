You turn 18 and then you are forced to move out.

That's the reality for countless foster care children in Saskatchewan.

After "aging out" of the foster care system, Kihaw Fox was not ready to live on her own. But staying in the system wasn't an option.

"I was 17 pushing onto my 18th birthday and I was moving into my first apartment. I didn't have any family support and it was terrifying," she said.

Fox said that the lack of support was a major setback for her, and that she was unable to take care of herself.

It's one of the many concerns Bob Pringle, the Saskatchewan Youth Advocate, has with the foster care system in the province.

'We can't just cut people loose.' - Bob Pringle , Saskatchewan Youth Advocate

"The young people are expected to be adults and in many cases they are not ready for that kind of decision making," said Pringle.

"They do not have the support financially, economically, even in terms of morality and guidance."

He said that foster children often have no guidance from a parental figure and are not taught adequate life skills. Pringle would like to see foster children stay in the care of foster parents until they are 25.

"We can't just cut people loose," said Pringle.

Fears of being homeless

When Elayna Mercredi turned 18, she was given $750 per month from the government. Children from the foster care system have access to specific government funding for a few years after leaving their foster homes.

The money is for school, housing and living expenses but is rarely enough, she said.

Mercredi had the support of her foster parents and other mentors.

"It helped a lot emotionally, but financially they were not able to support me," she said.

Financial barriers prevent many foster care children from being able to afford life after turning 18.

"The major fear they have is that they are going to end up being homeless. They have nowhere to go," said Fox.

She almost ended up homeless herself.

"I think they should be recommended to a support group to help them gain those life skills that they need," she said.