The number of people employed in Saskatchewan jumped by 5,000 from January to February, according to the Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey.

A total 563,600 people had jobs during the week of Feb. 12 to 18 this year, an increase of 8,600 compared to the same period in 2016.

Of the total number of people employed, 36,700 worked in agricultural industries, a drop of 4,300 compared with February last year.

The unemployment rate for the February test period this year was 6.5 per cent, 0.6 percentage points lower than in January, and 0.2 percentage points lower than February of last year.

In total, 38,900 people were jobless in Saskatchewan during the test period last month.

The Canadian employment rate also rose from January to February, increasing by 36,700 to 17,992,800.