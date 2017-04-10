Police have confirmed that Amanda Totchek, also known as Alexa Emerson, is in custody after a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday.

Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said charges would be laid against Totchek — potentially Monday night.

Although Totchek was in custody, she urged the public to be vigilant.

Kelsie Fraser, spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service, said people should be vigilant for potential suspicious packages which may have not yet been discovered. (CBC/SRC)

"We do believe that there might be more packages out there," Fraser said.

"So we do want to remind people that if you are handling mail and a package looks suspicious, to call the police immediately."

Fraser said SPS does not believe there is anyone else involved.

The warrant was in connection with six of eight white powder scares in Saskatoon since the beginning of March.

Her lawyer said on Friday she would turn herself in.

Totchek has been living in rural Alberta.

She had been on probation after she was arrested following a white powder scare in November which saw packages sent to five different locations in one day.

She will appear in provincial court on Tuesday morning.