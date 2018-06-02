Moose sighted in residential areas and on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

A moose calf running alongside a number of high traffic, high speed roads in south-east Saskatoon created a cute but dangerous spectacle for drivers on Saturday.

I was scared it was gonna jut out and get run over or something. - Melissa Bence

Melissa Bence spotted the moose while driving her children near Circle Drive and Taylor Street around 3 p.m. Vehicles had slowed down to 40 km/h, and Bence suspected there had been a car accident until they saw the animal trotting along the grass on the right-hand side of Circle Drive.

As they drove past, Bence and her daughters, nine and 12 years old, speculated that it was a horse or a mule until they realized it was what they called a "baby moose," she said.

"It was kind of cute though, nice, cute to see but then you were worried for it because I was scared it was gonna jut out and get run over or something."

The calf ran towards trees alongside the road, Bence guesses because it was scared, but as she drove past the calf had emerged.

About 25 minutes later, Saskatoon police reported that they were on the chase for a young moose that had been spotted near the intersection of Boychuk Drive and Highway 16. At last word, police had not yet tracked it down.

Moose spotted in residential neighbourhood

After 4 p.m., Dean LeRay was in the passenger seat while a friend was driving on Acadia Drive in the city's College Park neighbourhood when LeRay noticed traffic was slowing down for a moose.

LeRay urged his driver to follow behind the animal as it headed onto a residential street.

The moose was weaving away from oncoming traffic as it trotted past people's vehicles. The moose slipped in some water, fell and took a drink before getting back up and finally headed into someone's back yard.

"We felt so bad for it," LeRay said.

"Pavement is not good for their hooves and stuff. And when it slipped of course you know we kinda felt bad because it literally fell down… we knew it was scared."

Previous sightings

This comes within 48 hours of a moose sighting on Friday morning. The moose was running west on 17th Street West near Spadina Crescent around 9 a.m., according to many calls to police. According to Saskatoon police, a patrol officer saw the moose leave the area and there were no more sightings at that time.