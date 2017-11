The Moose Jaw Times-Herald will publish its last issue on Dec. 7, after more than a century of publishing.

Roger Holmes, the president of Star News Publishing Inc., which owns the paper and several others in the province, confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon.

Holmes said Star News will also stop publishing content on the paper's website, mjtimes.sk.ca, on Dec. 7.

The decision affects about 25 employees.

More to come.