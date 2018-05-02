Man of many voices: Lyme disease leads Sask.-raised man to career in voiceover work
Sean Gurnsey got Lyme disease after a trip to the U.S. in 2012
Sean Gurnsey can easily transform into a mean Joker, or a macho Johnny Bravo.
The voice actor started a simple studio in Moose Jaw, Sask years ago after contracting Lyme disease from a tick.
Gurnsey, who now lives near Whitecourt, Alta., felt his physical handyman skills slipping away and a friend who does voice work suggested that he audition online.
Still, he booked a gig in his first month and in his second month got a major project that boosted the household income for his family with four kids.
Years later, it's safe to say Gurnsey has a knack for voice acting: his voice is featured across the world in commercial work, video game voicing and more.
Working for Marvel, voicing Howard the Duck for a mobile game, checks off a "bucket list" item for Gurnsey.
"There's a lot of voiceover, that's kind of my bread and butter but what I really, really love to do is the character stuff. That is the stuff that I really get my joy out of," he said.
"I'm actually still discovering all of these voices that live inside of me, it's pretty great."
Lyme disease and limitations
Gurnsey got Lyme disease after going to Oklahoma in 2012 for a paintball tournament. The teeny ticks were far different from what people in Saskatchewan are used to, and he didn't think much of it when he pulled a few ticks off after he got back to Canada.
However, he started exhibiting stroke-like symptoms, with the left side of his face and body failing to function properly. It wasn't until 2016, after sending blood to two different out-of-country labs for him to get an official diagnosis.
At one point, his family thought he had a brain tumour.
"I started seeing a lot of who I was, like my own personal resume kind of get stripped line by line, all of the things that I loved to do I was no longer able to do."
The physical effects of Lyme disease forced the former carpenter, handyman and program director at a Moose Jaw youth centre to do some hard reckoning with himself.
"I really had to come up with the fact that my value was intrinsic beyond what I am able to do so yeah it was really tough. I realize there's a lot of people that struggle with disabilities and they can I guess kind of be treated but like second-class citizens."
Having been in a wheelchair due to Lyme disease, Gurnsey unexpectedly found voice acting as a way to channel his creative energy.
With files from CBC's Afternoon Edition