Man of many voices: Lyme disease leads Sask.-raised man to career in voiceover work

Sean Gurnsey can easily transform into a mean Joker, or a macho Johnny Bravo.

The voice actor started a simple studio in Moose Jaw, Sask years ago after contracting Lyme disease from a tick.

Gurnsey, who now lives near Whitecourt, Alta., felt his physical handyman skills slipping away and a friend who does voice work suggested that he audition online.

"Initially I had the most ramshackle blanket fort studio that you could ever imagine," Gurnsey told CBC's Afternoon Edition.

Still, he booked a gig in his first month and in his second month got a major project that boosted the household income for his family with four kids.

Years later, it's safe to say Gurnsey has a knack for voice acting: his voice is featured across the world in commercial work, video game voicing and more.

Sean Gurnsey is a voice actor who started after contracting Lyme disease in 2012. 0:59

Working for Marvel, voicing Howard the Duck for a mobile game, checks off a "bucket list" item for Gurnsey.

"There's a lot of voiceover, that's kind of my bread and butter but what I really, really love to do is the character stuff. That is the stuff that I really get my joy out of," he said.

"I'm actually still discovering all of these voices that live inside of me, it's pretty great."

Sean Gurnsey said he grew as a result of suffering with Lyme disease. (Photo submitted by Sean Gurnsey.)

Lyme disease and limitations

Gurnsey got Lyme disease after going to Oklahoma in 2012 for a paintball tournament. The teeny ticks were far different from what people in Saskatchewan are used to, and he didn't think much of it when he pulled a few ticks off after he got back to Canada.

However, he started exhibiting stroke-like symptoms, with the left side of his face and body failing to function properly. It wasn't until 2016, after sending blood to two different out-of-country labs for him to get an official diagnosis.

At one point, his family thought he had a brain tumour.

"I started seeing a lot of who I was, like my own personal resume kind of get stripped line by line, all of the things that I loved to do I was no longer able to do."

The physical effects of Lyme disease forced the former carpenter, handyman and program director at a Moose Jaw youth centre to do some hard reckoning with himself.

"I really had to come up with the fact that my value was intrinsic beyond what I am able to do so yeah it was really tough. I realize there's a lot of people that struggle with disabilities and they can I guess kind of be treated but like second-class citizens."

Having been in a wheelchair due to Lyme disease, Gurnsey unexpectedly found voice acting as a way to channel his creative energy.