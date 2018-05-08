Moose Jaw dominates list of 10 worst roads in Sask.

It seems that people who live in Moose Jaw aren't thrilled with the condition of their roads.

The Saskatchewan city has the dubious distinction of showing up three times in the Saskatchewan top 10 for the 2018 CAA worst roads campaign. Moose Jaw's High Street West, 1st Avenue Southeast and Ninth Avenue Southwest all made the list. High Street claimed the number one spot.

A recent photo of High Street West under construction. High Street was named the worst road by voters in the 2018 CAA campaign. (Submitted )

"Potholes and crumbling pavement remained as the number one problem identified by voters," said CAA Director of Communications Christine Niemczyk.

A total of 1,782 votes were cast and they didn't all come from one person on High Street West. The campaign ran from April 16th to May 6th and just one vote per road per email every 24 hours was accepted.

CAA defines worst roads as "having cracks, crumbling pavement, potholes or craters, poor or no signage, traffic congestion, and lack of cycling or walking infrastructure."

Here is Saskathewan's top 10 for 2018:

High Street West, Moose Jaw. Saskatchewan 47, Springside. ​Saskatchewan 350, Torquay. ​Academy Park Road, Regina. Saskota Flyway/Saskatchewan 9, Hudson Bay. Sidney Street, Maple Creek. 1st Avenue Southeast, Moose Jaw. Saskatchewan 18, Torquay. ​Saskatchewan 21, Paradise Hill. 9th Avenue Southwest, Moose Jaw.

The results, CAA promised, will be shared with all responsible governments.