A major sponsor got cold feet at the last minute.

The ceremony was moved from the bride's hometown of Moose Jaw to Regina, where only a small group of friends and family watched the couple get hitched in a chapel.

And their wedding included no sponsored limousine, Saskatoon Berry champagne or gospel choir, as called for in their "online dream wishlist."

But Jason Mielke and Rebecca Michelle Winter stand by their decision to use mostly donations to pay for their recent Nov. 25 nuptials.

"We're not sorry for what we went about here," Mielke said over the phone Sunday, alongside his new bride, from the couple's home near Moose Jaw.

The happy couple inside Campion College Chapel. (Jason Mielke and Rebecca Michelle Winter)

The stripped-down affair, hosted at the University of Regina's Campion College Chapel, ended up costing only $5,188 — about a fifth of what most people in the province plan to spend on their big day.

"It was very economical," said Winter.

And measured strictly in terms of percentage, the sponsored approach was a smashing success.

Four-fifths of the budget, or $4,200, came from donated items: Winter's dress, for one, plus "the most beautiful boutonnières" courtesy of Judi's Wedding World in Moose Jaw.

Winter's wedding dress was among the donated items. (Jason Mielke and Rebecca Michelle Winter)

"The dresses were all given to us, brand new dresses, and all made to fit exactly to our colours of the wedding," said Winter.

The remaining $588 came out of their own pockets.

Ceremony featured oils

Mielke says it was a "wedding for the ages." He and Winter placed "very meaningful oils" on each other's hands and heart. A friend spoke about the couple. A close relative said a prayer.

"It was a pretty low-key affair," said Arun Joseph, the Saskatoon photographer who shot the wedding for "probably a half an hour or so."

"They just had some very close friends, just around five of them in total, including Jason and Rebecca. And they seemed a like a couple that's obviously in love with each other."

A Saskatoon photographer donated about a half hour of his time for the ceremony. (Jason Mielke and Rebecca Michelle Winter)

Joseph read about their wedding plans in a newspaper article.

"It seemed like there was somebody who needed some help," he said, adding that the shoot was not planned in detail.

"In this case, Jason and Rebecca just wanted somebody to record the event for them."

The couple had their "intimate" after-wedding dinner at Little Red Market Cafe in Mortlach, west of both Regina and Moose Jaw, said Winter.

(Jason Mielke and Rebecca Michelle Winter)

"We recommend this special place for all brides and grooms who want to sneak away and not be found!" reads a note on their wedding website.

Sponsor 'turned against us'

The couple's idea to fund their wedding through donations sparked intense debate on social media in the weeks before. Some admired them for their gumption. Others decried what they called a "sickening" level of self-entitlement.

That backlash ultimately prompted one major sponsor to back out, said Winter.

"They actually turned against us and saying our story wasn't legit and really went the opposite direction," she said, declining to name the company. "So they pulled out last minute, which caused us to really have to create a big change of plans."

A handful of the comments directed their way were so "threatening," says Winter, that the couple forwarded them to the police.

A lot of no's

Some of the negative feedback came from Moose Jaw, where Winter grew up.

"Sometimes your hometown can be the most abusive," she said.

Mielke says the outcome of some of his previous ventures may have made people skeptical of his latest idea, "but that doesn't bother me."

When he appeared on CBC's Dragon's Den in 2011 to pitch a barely-disguised variant of TV's Extreme Makeover, the judges told him he was infringing on an existing property.

Jason Mielke appears on CBC's "Dragons' Den"6:08

"It may truly be the stupidest idea anybody's ever pitched here," said then-Dragon Robert Herjavec.

(Mielke says his full spot was cut to shreds. "Half of it was edited out," he said.)

The logo for Mileke's Projex Unlimited Productions (Indigogo)

After Mielke's father died of amyotrophic lateral aclerosis (ALS) in 2012, he helped launch an Indigogo campaign as president and CEO of Projex Unlimited Productions Inc.

His idea was to run across the country to raise awareness about the disease and produce a documentary about it. The campaign raised $125 from two backers.

"Every 'No' has brought me that much closer to a yes," said Mielke. "And sometimes you need a lot of 'No's to get the answer you're looking for."

Winter denies that the chilly reception from some in Moose Jaw prompted the couple to move their nuptials to Regina.

Winter says the chapel at Campion College was always her first pick, and that a change in policy ultimately made the venue available for them.

"It was about having people there that really supported us and loved us and really were with us on our mission in a sense," she said.

Help offered from Florida

Support from donors came from far and wide. Wedding planners from Florida offered to fly up to Saskatchewan and "make sure everything went really smoothly," said Winter.

But the couple turned down the offer after settling for a smaller, less-stressful ceremony.

Winter, at right. The couple had sought a donated choir. (Jason Mielke and Rebecca Michelle Winter)

Edmonton's Noreen Utri donated jewelry worth about $100. She says she was compelled to after hearing a radio story about the couple.

She even made a video address to them.

"I look forward to seeing some pictures of my product on their site," said Utri on Sunday.

A photography page on the website created by Winter to promote the wedding was updated "over the last few weeks" with photos of the wedding and celebrations, said Winter. Some were also added on Saturday, after CBC News reached out to the couple to see how the wedding had gone.

As of Sunday, the website's homepage featured nothing to reflect the wedding, with visitors still asked to sponsor the event.

Winter said she plans create a portfolio of photos showing off the donated items.

A still from the web site used to promote the wedding. (Jason Mielke and Rebecca Winter Hansen)

And Mielke says the couple promoted their sponsors during the course of 200-some interviews in recent months.

"That was another way that we gave back to them," he said.

One red gown was donated but didn't fit.

"I have somebody in mind I'm going to pass that dress on to that doesn't have a lot of money," she said.

Future plans

So what's next for the married couple?

Mielke says he's been accepted at Briercrest College and Seminary in Caronport, west of Moose Jaw, and wants to become a chaplain for a professional sports team.

He may even release a book about the wedding, he said.

One of the couple's engagement photos. (Jason Mielkeand Rebecca Hansen)

Winter wants to share her life story, one she says involves grappling with past abuse and bullying, on a new website plus through "speaking and coaching and teaching."

And, despite the mixed reactions to the couple's wedding approach, Mielke says their door is open for anyone seeking advice about how to follow in their fundraising footsteps.

"We had the most amazing intimate ceremony we both wanted and, yeah, I would recommend people that would like to contact us for some help in how to have a cheaper wedding. Absolutely."