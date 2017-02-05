A crack on the sewer line that connects 15 Wing Moose Jaw to the city's sewage treatment plant led to a leak that left a plume of raw sewage on the nearby river.

The leak was first discovered Friday afternoon. A valve was shut off to stop the leak, which had already spilled onto the Moose Jaw river.

On Saturday, an environmental company contracted by the base to look into the leak found the source. A temporary seal was put on the line until crews can return Sunday morning, cut into the line and do a full repair.

Crews were also able to get a better look at the spilled sewage. The plume measures 55 metres long and 15 metres wide. According to a base spokesperson, the spill was mostly liquid, not solid matter, and has since frozen.

Samples of the spill will be taken by the environmental company on Monday to be sent away for testing. The results will help determine the next steps involved in the cleanup.

The line has leaked before, back in January 2008.

In that case, the affected soil was removed and replaced. The soil was then tested in early spring and environmental consultants determined that no further action was needed.