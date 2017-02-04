A Canadian Armed Forces base is working to fix a leak that left a plume of raw sewage on the frozen Moose Jaw River.

Around 3 p.m. CST Friday, a leak was found on the sewer line that connects 15 Wing Moose Jaw to the City of Moose Jaw's sewage treatment plant.

According to a release from the base, the leak resulted in a plume of sewage south of Connor Park that spans about 100 metres.

The valve has been shut off to stop the leak. Contractors are working on minimizing the impact of the leak.

"Our environmental responsibilities and any negative impact on our environment are taken very seriously," the release reads.

According to 15 Wing public affairs officer Lieutenant Jennifer Halliwell, crews were scheduled to start cleanup efforts at 10 a.m. CST Saturday.

"(We plan) to identify what the leak location is, excavate as necessary and put in a temporary fix," she said.

"Really what they are doing when they are on site today is figuring what's the best way to go forward and starting that cleanup as soon as possible."

Halliwell said the leak did not affect any of the base operations or residential housing units as of Saturday morning and she hopes to have more information early afternoon.