A Saskatchewan Party MLA says he will be undergoing extensive treatment after a cancer diagnosis.

Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. In a press release, he said the cancer was detected at an early stage and his prognosis is good.

"It's a reminder, even with my fairly physically active and healthy lifestyle, that this can happen to anyone," he wrote. "In retrospect, with my symptoms, I could have pursued diagnosis sooner, but am very glad I investigated when I did."

Ottenbreit's five-year-old son died of cancer in 2000. The Yorkton MLA holds an annual fundraiser called Brayden Ottenbreit Close Cuts for Cancer.

"Although Brayden's outcome wasn't what we prayed for, God carried and strengthened us,' he said. " I know He will again."

Premier Brad Wall said Ottenbreit has the full support of cabinet as he begins treatment. He will continue in his cabinet duties for the time being.