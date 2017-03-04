An autopsy will be conducted Monday on a woman who died north of Saskatoon Friday.

Shellbrook RCMP were called at 4:40 a.m. CST about an unresponsive woman at a home on the Mistawasis First Nation, about 115 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

The woman, 28, was taken to hospital in Shellbrook. RCMP say she was pronounced dead there.

The RCMP haven't indicated if her death is considered suspicious. The major crimes unit, Prince Albert Forensic Identification Section and the Office of the Chief Coroner are all part of the investigation.