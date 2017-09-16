Police in Saskatchewan are asking for the public's help to find missing woman Rachel Fiddler.

The 23-year-old from Lac La Ronge was last seen near the community on Sept. 13 at about 1 p.m. CST.

She is described as being five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is missing front teeth from the top of her mouth.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police service or La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Lac La Ronge is approximately 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.