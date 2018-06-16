Sask.'s minimum wage to rise by a dime to $11.06
This year's increase means Saskatchewan will pay the second-lowest minimum wage in the country, behind only Nova Scotia, which currently pays $11.
Change means province will pay second-lowest wage in country
Saskatchewan's minimum wage will increase by a dime to $11.06, the provincial government has announced.
The change will come into effect on Oct. 1.
The minimum wage last rose in the province in October 2017, when it went up 24 cents to $10.96 — currently, the lowest in Canada.
- Saskatchewan's minimum wage to rise to $10.96 per hour in October
- Premier Moe defends Sask.'s lowest-in-Canada minimum wage
This year's increase means Saskatchewan will pay the second-lowest minimum wage in the country, behind only Nova Scotia, which currently pays $11.
Alberta's rate will increase by $1.40 to $15 an hour later this year, while an increase in Manitoba to $11.35 will place that province slightly ahead of Saskatchewan.
The Saskatchewan government regularly calculates its wage based on changes to the consumer price index and the average hourly wage for the previous year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.