Michelle Obama is coming to Saskatoon. The former first lady of the United States will be speaking at the SaskTel Centre on March 22.

The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is the sponsoring the event. CEO Darla Lindbjerg said it's exciting to have such a strong leader speaking in Saskatoon.

"Michelle Obama is one of the most influential, powerful and inspirational women in the world today. So the fact that we can attract her and get her to come to Saskatoon is amazing."

Lindbjerg said it's rare for Saskatchewan to bring in leaders of Obama's caliber, so when they do come, attendance is high.

"When we've had events in the past come to Saskatoon like Bill Clinton, like Oprah, people respond to that…. It's a huge deal for our province."

Saskatoon is one of many stops she's making across Canada. At other events she's discussed a wide range of topics including female empowerment and the importance of education.

The Chamber of Commerce is selling premium seating for $499 and VIP meet and greet tickets for $2,000. Chamber members get a discounted price, and get access to a pre-sale.

All other tickets start at $79 each and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Ticket sales open for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Lindbjerg says she expects the event to sell out.