More than 8,500 people are expected to attend as former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama takes to the stage at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre Thursday night.

Billed as "an inspirational evening," Obama's talk is sponsored by the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber's CEO, Darla Lindbjerg, will moderate the discussion with Obama, which kicks off at 7 p.m. CST.

While the topics to be covered during the talk are being kept under wraps, Obama has touched on a variety of subjects during previous stops on her speaking tour such as social media, raising kids and the challenges she faced as the first African-American to serve as the first lady.

Nearly sold out

Doors for SaskTel Centre audience members open at 6 p.m.

As of around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, there were still 100 tickets available online and at the SaskTel Centre box office for Obama's appearance.

"Please plan to arrive in plenty of time to clear security and note that photography and videography is prohibited," the chamber wrote Thursday on Facebook.

Murad Al-Katib, the president and CEO of Regina-based pulse supplier AGT Foods, will do the honours of introducing Obama.

Staff at the Saskatoon Tourism office were clearly excited today in the lead-up to the talk.

Ditto this guy.

One of @YXEBenefitsPlan advisors Collin Willms of Aurora. is pretty excited about seeing @MichelleObama !! He brought her cupcakes & everything - smooth! Kudos @StoonChamber for bringing the event to #YXE! If you are attending enjoy!!

'Join the Group- It's Time To Benefit' pic.twitter.com/LB62slN2Wf — @YXEBenefitsPlan

Saskatoon is the smallest Canadian city to host Obama. She spoke to a sold-out crowd in Vancouver last month and is headed to Calgary Friday night.

Obama's star appearance comes as the debate begins about whether to replace the 30-year-old SaskTel Centre.

One of the arguments for building a new arena, consultants have said, is that the arena's aging infrastructure may prevent it from attracting large acts.