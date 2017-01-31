Saskatchewan Métis leaders are hoping a new fund will help stimulate business development.

'It's long overdue.' - Shirley Isbister, president, Central Urban Métis Federation

The Métis Community Capacity Strategy, launched Tuesday, means nine groups from across the province, from Saskatoon to Prince Albert to La Loche, can access $4.2 million over the next five years.

The seed money is intended to create new businesses owned or partially owned by local development corporations.

"It's long overdue. It's been needed for years," said Central Urban Métis Federation president Shirley Isbister.

Shirley Isbister said the $4.2-million fund has been long-needed. (Jason Warick)

She said the increased revenue from the businesses will help finance badly needed social programs in housing, health and other areas.

Beauval Mayor Nick Daigneault said many good jobs have been lost in the northern village as a result of the resource downturn. He hopes the fund will help new businesses start in tourism, forestry and other sectors.

"A lot of people have been affected. This opens new doors," Daigneault said.