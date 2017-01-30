The federal government must return a series of artifacts housed in the RCMP Heritage Centre to the Métis people, says a University of Saskatchewan law student.

'We view the RCMP's possession of these artifacts as unconscionable.' - Jesse Donovan

The items at the Regina museum include a crucifix belonging to executed Métis leader Louis Riel, his poetry, knife and Métis clothing.

Second-year law student Jesse Donovan has been circulating an online petition and speaking with federal officials about the artifacts.

"We view the RCMP's possession of these artifacts as unconscionable," Donovan said. "It's insulting."

He said the federal government has offered to negotiate a loan of the items. Donovan said that's not good enough. The items belong to the Métis nation and should be repatriated immediately, he said.

Not donations, says Donovan

Donovan, whose Métis family roots are partly in the Meadow Lake, Sask., area, has worked on legal research for Métis organizations in Ontario and elsewhere.

He said the federal government's continued possession of the items is contrary to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. He said it also runs contrary to the federal government's stated goal of reconciliation with First Nations and Métis people.

Donovan said the federal government claims Riel donated the crucifix and other items. Donovan said they were handed over to RCMP as Riel was about to be executed. No reasonable person would call that a donation, Donovan said.

"Louis Riel's crucifix is an item of immense cultural significance, spiritual significance. But even more than that, it's a symbol of the resistance," he said.

Unsure where items would go

It's unclear where the items would be housed or who would decide that. Donovan said any decision would be based on widespread consultation with Métis people.

If the government doesn't consent, Donovan said they'll take the government to court.

No one from the RCMP Heritage Centre or Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett's office was immediately available for comment.