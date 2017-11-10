Two lawsuits filed by the Merchant Law Group in Saskatoon are targeting the Crocs shoe company with claims that it falsely advertised its moulded clogs.

The first of the two lawsuits was filed on Oct. 27 on behalf of Double Diamond Distribution, a Saskatoon-based company that sells moulded clog shoes under the "Dawgs" brand name.

The suit alleges that Crocs, since 2003, has falsely claimed that its shoes are made with a special patented resin called Croslite.

None of the claims in the two Saskatoon lawsuits have been proven in court.

"Crocs actively misled consumers, retailers, and the public to believe that Croslite was patented and therefore contained some unique or special properties, when it did not," reads the statement of claim filed to the Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench.

The company is seeking punitive damages for alleged losses, saying Croslite-related advertising gave Crocs an unfair competitive advantage.

Regina lawyer Tony Merchant between stacks of legal documents. (CBC )

Class action also filed

The lawyer in charge of the file, Tony Merchant from the Regina-based Merchant Law Group, also filed a separate class action lawsuit against Crocs on Oct. 30.

MLG claims that the plaintiff, Saskatoon resident Timothy Ducie, would not have bought a pair of Unisex Bistro Graphic black/pearl white clogs for $66.59 in August if he had been told the Croslite material was not patented.

"The Plaintiff did not know, and could not have known without conducting research far and above what any reasonable consumer would do in these circumstances, that the Croslite material was not in fact patented and that there was in fact no 'benefit' to purchasing Crocs on that basis," reads the state of claim.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for alleged losses on the part of the defendants, claiming that Crocs would "have sold no or alternatively fewer products or would have sold them at a reduced price and would not have received any or a part of the revenues which they received."

Both lawsuits claim that Crocs founder Scott Seamans testified in a previous lawsuit that Croslite was never patented and there were no plans to patent it.

None of the defendants had filed a statement of defence by 3:30 p.m. CST Friday afternoon.

MLG firm known for class action suits

Merchant's law group is known for its involvement in class action lawsuits, including claims against companies such as the manufacturers of OxyContin, Equifax and Toyota.

His firm also represented thousands of residential school survivors in the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.

It was later involved in a dispute with the Canadian government, which argued that the firm should have to pay back legal fees because of allegations its billings were inflated.