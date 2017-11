Prince Albert, Sask., police have laid manslaughter charges against two men in a homicide from this spring.

In March, police were called to the 300 block of Ninth Street East to help with an unresponsive man. Damian Ballantyne, 34, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were arrested in connection with the death. The two men had previously been arrested early in the investigation but were released.