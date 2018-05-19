Bandana-wearing trio flees scene where teen shot in leg, Saskatoon police say

Witnesses have described seeing three men in bandanas running from the scene of a shooting in Saskatoon Friday night.

A 17-year-old man was shot in the leg at an apartment block in the 800 block of Appleby Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. CST, according to police.

Police said the suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a light grey or silver vehicle before officers arrived.

The teenage victim was transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services West with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police from the forensic identification unit and detectives from the Saskatoon Police Service targeted enforcement unit were at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

No suspects had been arrested as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information related to this event is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.