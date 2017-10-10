On the third anniversary of Danille Kerpan's death, memorial signs will go up near Bladworth, Sask., about an hour's drive south of Saskatoon, to honour the 25-year-old.

Kerpan was the victim of a drunk driver.

On Oct. 10, 2014, a Saskatoon man was driving drunk on Highway 11 in the wrong lane when he crashed into Kerpan's vehicle. He is now serving time in prison.

MADD Canada said the two signs will go up near the crash site, on Townline Road, south of Bladworth.

MADD said that memorial signs are a "powerful and lasting way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic consequences of impaired driving."

This is not the first time that MADD has erected a memorial sign along a highway in Saskatchewan. In August, a sign went up near Saskatoon to honour Jordan and Chanda Van de Vorst, along with their five-year-old daughter, Kamryn, and two-year-old son, Miguire Van de Vorst.