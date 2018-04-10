Memorial for Saskatoon-born player killed in Broncos bus crash planned for Monday at SaskTel Centre

Plans are coming together for a memorial Monday at SaskTel Centre to honour Evan Thomas, the 18-year-old right winger from Saskatoon who died in Friday's bus crash.

Scott Ford with SaskTel Centre confirms that the building is being donated for the memorial.

Evan Thomas (Humboldt Broncos website) Thomas is one of two young men from Saskatoon who played for the Broncos.

Defenceman Xavier Labelle, 18, survived the crash.

MORE TO COME