Memorial for Humboldt Broncos player Evan Thomas to be held Monday afternoon

A public memorial will be held in Saskatoon Monday afternoon for Humboldt Broncos player Evan Thomas.

Thomas is one of 16 people who were killed when the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-trailer on the way to a playoff game. Fourteen people died at the scene, two others died in the following days and the 13 others on the bus were injured.

The 15,000 seat SaskTel Centre has been donated for the memorial service. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Thomas is one of two young men from Saskatoon who played for the Broncos. Defenceman Xavier Labelle survived the crash.

The 18-year-old right winger had only started playing for the Broncos this season.

The memorial service begins at 1 p.m. CST.

People attending the service are welcomed to wear a jersey in honour of Thomas.

Memorial services for six other people killed in the crash will be held later this week.