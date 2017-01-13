A Saskatchewan couple defied the bad-luck legend of Friday the 13th when they received a cheque for $1 million from a lottery ticket.

Kevin Tank and Kelly Klus purchased the Scratch 'N Win ticket from the Prairie Co-op in Melville, Sask., on Jan. 1.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Klus said she started scratching the ticket while Tank was choosing a movie to watch.

When she uncovered the third million-dollar figure on the ticket, she had to check with her partner that she had the right number to win.

"When we won the ticket, he was very pale ... and paced the floor," said Klus.

"And I'm like 'Are you OK?' and he's like 'No, this is not happening.'"

Travel dreams

Tank said they didn't have any immediate plans to spend the money and that their first move would be to put it in the bank.

Both agreed they were feeling nervous about the win, and they planned to seek financial advice about how to handle their new million.

Left to right: Saskatchewan Lotteries volunteer vice-chair Darren Wilcox with lottery winners Kelly Klus and Kevin Tank, who scored a million dollars from a ticket they purchased on New Year's Day. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

But Klus also said the money would allow them to travel to places they had always dreamed of visiting, like New York and the Bahamas.

"I would love to take my kids and my family, and we could all do a family trip," she said. "That dream has come true."

Tank said they didn't buy a lot of Scratch 'N Win tickets but they had decided to try their luck a few times over the holiday period.

"We got lucky, I guess," he laughed.