15 jobs affected as printing of Melfort, Nipawin newspapers moves to Saskatoon

Printing for the Melfort Journal, Nipawin Journal and Northeast Sun will move to Postmedia's Saskatoon facility over the coming weeks.

Press for Melfort Journal, Nipawin Journal and Northeast Sun closing down

The Canadian Press ·
A Postmedia representative says all of the affected employees will receive a combination of working notice and severance, based on length of service. (Google Maps)

Postmedia says it is closing a printing press in Saskatchewan.

Phyllise Gelfand, the publishing company's vice-president of communications, confirms 15 full- and part-time workers will be affected when the Melfort Journal presses stop rolling.

Gelfand says all of the affected employees will receive a combination of working notice and severance, based on length of service.

