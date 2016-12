Several charges have been laid against a young man following a break-in that left a dog dead in Melfort, Sask.

RCMP say a complaint about the break-in was received on Thursday. When officers arrived at the home, an injured dog was found.

The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic but it did not survive.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence, injuring or endangering an animal, and failing to comply with a probation order.