Police and volunteers searched a treed area near Sacred Heart High School in Yorkton, Sask., on Tuesday.

The search is part of an investigation into the disappearance of Mekayla Bali who hasn't been seen since April 12, 2016.

Bali was last seen at a bus depot in Yorkton. She was 16 at the time.

The area being searched is near one of the areas Bali was seen on the day of her disappearance.

The RCMP encourages anyone with information about Bali to contact Crime Stoppers, or to call the police.