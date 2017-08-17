RCMP will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. CST in Regina to speak about a renewed search Aug. 15 in the Yorkton, Sask., area for a missing teenager.

The search was part of the investigation into Mekayla Bali's disappearance. Bali, now 18, has been missing from Yorkton since April 12, 2016.

The search took place in a treed area near Sacred Heart High School in the city.

The RCMP said in a press release that the girl is still considered missing.

Police are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers if they have any information about Bali.