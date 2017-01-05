The village of Meacham, Sask., is reeling today after a young family from the community of 90 died in a highway crash Wednesday morning.

David and Amanda Savage and their one-year-old son, Tyson, were killed when their SUV collided with a semi on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon.

"David grew up with my older son; we've been friends for years," said the mayor of Meacham, Marion Carlson. "He was a farmer ... A beautiful young family."

The crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. CST and shut down the highway for several hours. The semi was travelling east at the time. Its driver was not injured. RCMP are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Carlson said people are still processing what happened. The Savage family is well-known in community and the surrounding area.

"It's going to be a huge hole in this community and I don't know if it will ever be the same without them."