The idea of a snowboarding and ski hill in Saskatoon has been a dream for some time, and on Wednesday, some winter sport legends gave it a boost.

Brothers Craig and Mark McMorris were in Saskatoon to offer snowboarding demonstrations and host a gala to raise money for the Optimist Club, the organization that's behind the idea for a snowboard and skill hill.

Club members arrived at Diefenbaker Park Wednesday morning to a bit of a challenge for the day's plans: there was no snow.

Powder was trucked in, and by the time the McMorris brothers arrived in the afternoon, the hill was ready.

Mark McMorris led snowboarders down the hill at Diefenbaker Park. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

The brothers have been looking for a project like this.

Craig McMorris and his brother Mark, who is one of the most decorated snowboarders in the world, grew up in Saskatchewan and want to give young people in Saskatoon more of a chance to get outside and enjoy the winter without having to travel.

Craig McMorris said he and his brother support the idea of giving kids access to snowboarding inside in the city. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

"It's not just that one trip to a mountain anymore that you take with your family," Craig said in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

"This just gives kids the opportunity to get outside and do activity right in their own town."

Snow had to be trucked in for the day as the McMorris brothers offered snowboarding demonstrations to raise money for the Optimist Club. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

While at the hill, Mark told reporters the brothers were able to go to a ski hill every weekend growing up.

"Not every kid has that opportunity."

Having a hill in the city would offer a new means of getting involved in sport, the brothers said.

"Let's set them up to hopefully do what we do for a living," Mark said.

Mark and Craig McMorris gave snowboarding demonstrations at Diefenbaker Park Wednesday. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

The day's events end with a fundraiser at the Capital Music Club.