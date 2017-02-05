An art exhibit about women taking up space has taken up the College Art Gallery 1 at the University of Saskatchewan.

"It's all women. It's all women curators and it's unapologetic for it," Leah Taylor, associate curator for the U of S galleries, said of Material Girls.

Material Girls opened Friday. It features 25 different artists — all female — from around the world.

"It's still a thing in the art world where women are underrepresented," Wendy Peart, one of the co-curators, said. With what's happening in the political and cultural climates when it comes to feminism, Peart said Material Girls is even more relevant.

Taylor said the exhibit is a good fit for the U of S, not only so students get to see the artists featured in the show, but for the variation of materials, which she said should be inspiring for Saskatoon's visual arts students.

The exhibit runs until April 21.