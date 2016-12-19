Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Marvin Golding has been dealt a two-game suspension for testing positive for a banned steroid.

​Golding apologized after test results showed he had taken dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), which is banned under the Canadian Football League's drug policy.

'I promise to be a better role model moving forward.' - Marvin Golding , Saskatchewan Roughrider

In a statement, he said he had disappointed the team by taking a banned substance, adding that he took full responsibility and accepted his suspension.

"Lastly, I would like to apologize to the young athletes that look up to us and have aspirations of playing professional sports," said Golding.

"I promise to be a better role model moving forward."

2-game ban

In April, the league and the players' association expanded its testing for performance-enhancing drugs.

Players who test positive face a two-game suspension for a first doping violation; a nine-game suspension for a second violation; a one-year suspension for a third violation; and a lifetime ban for a fourth violation.

Roughriders coach Chris Jones said he was disappointed by Golding's violation.

"Marvin has taken full responsibility for his actions and we believe he will take the necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again," said Jones.

Golding has previous violation

It's not the first time Golding has been suspended for a doping violation.

He also tested positive for anobolic steroids when he played for Saint Mary's University in Nova Scotia last year.

Golding was one of five students to receive a four-year suspension that barred him from playing until March 25, 2019.

He was not allowed to play — in any capacity — in a sport that conforms to rules of the Canadian Anti-Doping Program.

The CFL does not sign on to that program, allowing Golding to play with the Roughriders before the sanction was over.