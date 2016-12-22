The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has laid child pornography charges against a man from Martensville, Sask., after a nine-month investigation.

The ICE unit began investigating child pornography images being traded through social media in March 2016.

On Wednesday, a 29-year-old man was arrested at his home in Martensville. Officers executed a search warrant at the home following the arrest.

The man has been charged with accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography and making available child pornography.

The accused was released after making his first court appearance on Thursday morning. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2017.