A woman has set up a free pantry in Martensville, Sask., to help those who need it within the bedroom community.

Marcy Cross, the woman behind the Martensville Free Pantry, said she knew the city's fire department provided some families with Christmas hampers on previous occasions.

"So I knew there were people in Martensville that needed some help, but I also know that it's hard to get into Saskatoon to get that help from the food bank."

Cross had learned about free pantries through a Facebook post and news stories about free food boxes being set up in Saskatoon.

"I decided I would put together a free pantry. So it's not just food, it's other household items that people have donated."

Wanting to find an accessible indoor location so the food would be more sustainable over a longer period, Cross was given permission to set up the pantry in the civic centre. It was installed at the end of November.

Donations came in strong but Cross said the challenge was making sure people knew they could use it.

"Since the holidays are over, the pantry's already been used three times."

The local Kinsmen and Lions groups have since come forward, wanting to be involved. Cross said they recognize there's a need in the community.

"I think that people living and working in Martensville … are having a tough time. I don't have anything to back that up except for that people come and take what they need from the pantry."

Cross said, if there's a need, she hopes to expand the pantry with a refrigerator to offer fresh and frozen food.