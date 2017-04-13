Court documents show a woman who was brutally attacked when she was homeless in Prince Albert, Sask., nearly three years ago is suffering lasting agony.

In documents released Wednesday, Marlene Bird says that she lives in constant pain and discomfort and has been forced to live a different lifestyle dependent on her spouse.

Bird's legs were amputated and her sight was permanently damaged after she was brutally assaulted and had her clothes set on fire on June 1, 2014.

The Crown is seeking to have Leslie Ivan Black declared a dangerous offender after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the case.