The Prince Albert, Sask., woman who lost her legs three years ago after a savage assault, and then had her motorized scooter stolen this summer, now has two sets of wheels.

Two separate groups worked to help get Marlene Bird mobile again.

Lyn Brown, executive director of Spinal Cord Injury Saskatchewan, says the group had a heavy-duty motorized scooter donated this summer. Then, Brown read about Bird losing her wheels.

"What had happened to Marlene and how her scooter had been stolen from Timber Bay ... we knew right away just exactly what we were going to do with that scooter," she said.

"Individuals with manual wheelchairs often have difficulties with the sidewalks, the curbs, the roads, things that we as an able-bodied individual often take for granted."

At the same time, donations had also been raised privately to help her out.

On Tuesday, Bird was given both rigs.

Bird divides her time between Prince Albert and Timber Bay. Brown says the heavy-duty scooter they donated is better suited to the rougher terrain of the north.